One patient tests positive, one negative for COVID-19 in Grant County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One patient in Grant County has tested positive and a second has tested negative for COVID-19.

The patient who tested positive was initially listed as “presumptive positive,” but the Washington State Department of Health confirmed the case at a press conference on Thursday morning.

Meantime, a patient at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake has tested negative for COVID-19 after an investigation by the Grant County Health District.

RELATED: Grant County Health District reports first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

“We are extremely relieved to learn the patient tested negative for COVID-19,” said Dr. Andrea Carter, Samaritan Chief Medical Officer. “We support and appreciate the ongoing efforts of our physicians and staff who are prepared and have worked diligently to manage care for this infectious disease, while also exhibiting compassion for those affected.”

“Under the guidance of the Grant County Health District, Samaritan Healthcare continues to practice enhanced safety measures to address COVID-19’s impact to our region,” said Dr. Carter.

As of Thursday, 70 people in Washington state have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 51 are in King County, 18 are in Snohomish County and one is in Grant County. The death toll sits at 10 and has not increased since Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.