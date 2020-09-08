‘One of the most traumatic events’: Gov. Inslee addresses wildfire that devastated Malden

MALDEN, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee addressed the wildfire that destroyed the town of Malden during a press conference on Tuesday, calling it “one of the most traumatic events.”

Wildfires burned an estimated 330,000 acres in Washington on Monday.

“More acres burned yesterday than in 12 of the last entire fire seasons in the state of Washington,” said Inslee.

Inslee cited dry, windy conditions with lack of humidity for the fast spread of the flames.

A Babb Fire tore through Malden on Monday, burning roughly 80% of it.

Governor Inslee spoke with the town’s mayor and City Council members, who told him it “looked like a bomb had gone off.”

Level 3 Evacuations were issued for residents in the area, but within hours, most of the town had burned to the ground, with powerful winds pushing the flames and smoke southwest.

The fire devastated homes, as well as the town’s fire station, Post Office, City Hall, and library.

