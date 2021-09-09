One more warm, hazy day and then there’s RAIN in the forecast! – Kris

It still felt like summer today with highs about 10 degrees above average, but it looked like the inside of a smoky nightclub. Wildfire smoke and haze are casting a gross veil over the region, and it will likely stick around for Thursday. Most of the smoke is in the mid to upper levels, however, air quality will likely stay in the ” moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range. Tomorrow will be very warm again with highs in the mid 80s.

There are big changes on the way for Friday including cooler weather and possible RAIN! The best chance of meaningful rain will be south of the Spokane area, however, there’s still a chance of showers Friday afternoon and evening throughout far Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Temperatures on Friday will drop about ten degrees, with highs in the mid 70s. Seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend. Additionally, it will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and an occasional breeze out of the west.