One more warm day before a nice cool down this weekend! – Emily

Emily Blume
Posted:
by Emily Blume

One more very warm day! The Heat Advisory currently over our region is set to expire at 8 PM this evening. We saw some areas of thunderstorm activity along southeastern Washington & the Central/Southern Idaho Panhandle this morning. A slight chance for some of that to redevelop as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Thursday. For Friday, a Red Flag Warning goes into place for the Columbia Basin & Eastern Valley of the Cascades. Conditions will be hot, dry, and windy- prime for rapid fire spread. Once we make it through that, we’re set for a nice cool down this weekend. Highs will be in the upper-60s! A far cry from the record-breaking warm temps yesterday.

– Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

4 Things To Know

Friday Planner

A cool start to our final warm day.

Wednesday Record Highs

Red Flag Warning

Red Flag Warning in the magenta for Friday. Heat Advisory in orange expires Thursday night.

