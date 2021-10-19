One more unseasonably warm, sunny fall day – Kris
Don’t wait for the weekend to enjoy this beautiful autumn weather. In fact, tomorrow is a day worth savoring. It will be another day of bright blue skies, light winds and high temperatures in the mid 60s. That’s about ten degrees above average.
The chance of light showers returns to the forecast by Wednesday, but cooler, wetter weather will hold off until the weekend.
