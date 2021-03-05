One more sunny day in store for your Friday -Emily

A taste of Spring as we pull out of the winter months. It’s been a beautiful March week across the Inland Northwest. We have another sunny and warm day in store for your Friday. Right now we’re looking at a high of 62 degrees and if we make it there, we’ll break the record of 61 degrees, set back in 1987. Friday night brings some change to the forecast. We’ll drop back to our seasonal averages in the upper 40s with some cloud cover moving in and a 40% chance of valley rain and mountain snow for Saturday. Temps will be pretty steady there for the week ahead with some cloud cover lingering.

Warm and sunny for your Friday but by Saturday, we see change.

Most of us climb into the 60s by Friday afternoon with sunny skies.

With a high of 59 on Thursday, we were a few degrees shy of the record high temp. In that same year, back in 1987, we set a record for 61° on Friday, March 5th. We stand a pretty good chance of breaking that record with a forecasted high of 62°.

Saturday marks the start of a trend of much more seasonal temperatures in the week ahead.