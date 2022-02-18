One more spring-like day – Kris

After almost two weeks of warmer than average weather, Spring Fever is running rampant in the Inland Northwest. Chase that feeling while it lasts, because the antidote is coming next week in the form of cold Canadian air and sub-zero wind chills! In the meantime, Friday will feature partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s. This weekend, expect mountain snow and a wintery mix of rain and snow in the valleys. Temperatures will remain around average for Saturday and Sunday before they take a dive for next workweek.