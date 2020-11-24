One more round of wet weather before Thanksgiving -Kris

There’s a slight chance that you might need your shovel one more time before Thanksgiving, but more likely, the wet weather on the way will be rain or a rain/snow mix. Expect dry conditions for most of Tuesday, with low clouds and fog. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A front will cross the Inland Northwest Tuesday night. It will bring moderate mountain snow and valley rain into Wednesday. The front will make travel over the passes tricky, with up to a foot of snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning over the Cascades, and up to 10 inches of snow over Lookout Pass. Roads will mostly be wet in the valleys.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue into Wednesday. It will also be a breezy day. An extended period of dry weather with slightly above average temperatures will kick off on Thanksgiving day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the 7-day forecast.