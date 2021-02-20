One more round of snow before things start clearing up!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re not done with this snow quite yet.

There’s a 30% chance it will return after midnight, when lows reach 31 degrees in Spokane. That snow could continue into Sunday morning, becoming a mixture of rain and snow as temperatures warm up.

Highs will reach 41 on Sunday and snow shouldn’t accumulate to more than an inch.

Things will start to clear up into the work week, with mostly sunny skies expected for Tuesday. Learn more here.

