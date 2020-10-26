One more record-cold morning and then a warming trend – Mark

Welcome to your chilly Monday.

Here are the 4 Things to Know for today:

We’re starting off with record-cold temps

Expect some light flurries today

Cold weather on tap for tonight

A bit warmer tomorrow

Today will be another cold day with our temps about 20 degrees below normal.

Tonight will bring more record-cold temps and then we see the sunshine Tuesday/

Record cold overnight lows are on the way for Tuesday morning, but some increased sunshine and warmer weather is ahead for the end of the week. High pressure will assist in getting to the low 50s by Thursday and overnight lows above freezing for the weekend.