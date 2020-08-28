One more perfect summer day before a cold front shakes things up for the weekend

It’s going to be tough to concentrate on work tomorrow. Friday will be close to flawless if you like warm, sunny summer weather. Skies will be crystal clear, winds will be light and temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

ENJOY, because hings start to change on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through late in the day, which will bring gusty late afternoon and evening winds. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Highs will climb into the 80s on Saturday, but the cool air behind the front will move in for a cooler-than-average Sunday. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid 70s, but with lots of sunshine.

We won’t stay cool for long. A warming trend takes our temperatures back into the 80s next week. Right now, it looks like we will stay dry through the 7-day forecast with only a slight chance of mountain showers on Monday.