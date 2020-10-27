One more night of record cold, and then the melt down begins. -Kris

You’ll need that extra blanket again tonight. Temperatures are dropping down into the teens, and we are expected to break more records! This morning, we started the day at only 14° in Spokane! That clobbered the previous record of 19° set in 1978.

After Tuesday’s cold morning, the warming trend kicks off. We will climb into the lower 40s across the region during the day. It’s still more than 10 degrees below average, but we are making progress! Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies after some patchy morning fog.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week, finally reaching average and even above average temperatures by the weekend. Expect dry conditions with patchy morning fog through the forecast. The only exception is the possibility of some mountain rain or snow on Friday with a passing cold front.