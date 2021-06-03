One more HOT day and then a dramatic drop in temperatures for the weekend – Kris

Wednesday’s record highs are still being tabulated, but chances are, if there’s a thermometer where you live, you broke a record. It will be hot again on Thursday, but just a wee bit cooler; 91° in Spokane as compared to 94° today. Expect blue skies and sunshine once again tomorrow, but the winds will pick up in the afternoon. That might make it feel cooler, or it might just feel like a hot hairdryer. The “Heat Advisory” continues through Thursday.

Temperatures will cool more noticeably on Friday, with highs in the lower 80s, which is still abut 10 degrees above average. We will be back down to average, and even a little below for the weekend. The breezy conditions will continue through the weekend, but there’s no sign of precipitation in the valleys with the cooler air. There is, however, a slight chance of showers isolated thunderstorms over the higher terrain.