One more day of triple-digit heat, and then some big changes for the second half of the weekend – Kris

The weekend will start out with another day of scorching heat and wildfire smoke, but it will end very differently. Temperatures will soar into the triple digits on Saturday. Expect a near-record high of 102° in Spokane. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for the Inland Northwest through Saturday evening. If that’s not enough to keep you inside, wildfire smoke will be increasing across the region for Saturday. Air Quality Index readings will reach into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Range” or worse.

Although most of the day will be hot and dry, a chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop across the Inland Northwest by Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, expect dramatically cooler weather with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, which is just about average. A slight chance of showers continues through Monday. Expect near average temperatures through the rest of the workweek.