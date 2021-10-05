One more day in the 70s and then temperatures fall to the lowest readings of the season – Kris

Up until now, you probably could have gotten away with skipping a fall jacket, but that will not be the case for long. Tuesday will very likely be our last day in the 70s for the rest of the season. We’re going to take a big drop in temperatures starting Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. The high in Spokane will top out in the mid 70s, which is almost ten degrees above average.

A cold front will approach the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There’s a slight chance of light showers with this system, but mostly, you’re just going to notice the big drop in temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the upper 50s. This is just the first of several troughs that will descend upon the Inland Northwest over the next week or so, each bringing a re-enforcing round of autumnal air. Days will be cool and breezy, nights will be especially crisp! Many locations, including Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, will drop to near freezing Thursday through Saturday mornings.