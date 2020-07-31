One more dangerously hot day before “cooling” arrives for the weekend -Kris

Unless you have some really amazing air conditioning, tonight will not offer a great night of sleep. After a very hot day in the upper 90s and triple digits, the house is not going to cool down much tonight. Then things REALLY get hot for Friday. The forecast high for Spokane is 103°, which will tie the record for the day set back in 1929. Spokane Valley will get closer to 105°, and there’s no escaping the heat in North Idaho. It will be 101° in Coeur d’Alene.

The National Weather Service is continuing Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings for the region until things cool down. Drink lots of water, stay in the air conditioning or shade, and keep a close eye on kids, your elderly family and friends and your pets.

There’s a little bit of relief on the way for the weekend. It will still be hot, sunny and dry, but temperatures will only climb into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will bring some cooler, fresher air late Monday, but it looks like the break from the heat will not last long.