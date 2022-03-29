One more 60°+ day, and then it’s back to average – Kris

Today was a third day in a row in the 60s! Temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees above average have definitely set spring in motion across the Inland Northwest. For Tuesday, expect another day in the 60s with most sunny skies and generally light winds.

There is cooler weather on the way for the rest of the work week. A cold front on Wednesday will bring isolated showers, breezy conditions and a drop in temperatures. However, there’s no return to winter-like conditions on the way. Highs will top out in the mid 50s through the work week, which still feels like spring to me. The chance of showers through the 7-day forecast will mostly be limited to the mountains.