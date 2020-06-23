One month after Spokane County moves into phase 2, COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; exactly one month since entering phase 2.

The Spokane Regional Health District announced 56 new cases between Monday and Tuesday, marking the highest single day rise in new cases. An additional three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total current hospitalizations to 14. The SRHD reports 52.9 percent of people diagnosed with the virus across the county have recovered.

Despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, there have been no COVID-related deaths across the county in the past 14 days.

On Monday, county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said the majority of new cases have been diagnosed in people ages 20-39; young people often do not exhibit symptoms and may not know they are spreading the virus. The SRHD also expressed concern that younger people are spending more time frequenting businesses under phase 2 guidelines and not practicing the proper safety protocols, like wearing a mask and social distancing, while doing so.

County officials have said there is no indication that Spokane County would move back to phase 1. Despite significant rises in cases, county leaders, including the Spokane County Commissioners and Nadine Woodward, haved pushed to begin the process of applying for phase 3.

For the past few weeks, local health experts have said the county is not ready. They will be keeping an eye on hospitalization and death rates as an indicator of when the county could be. Lutz is expected to meet with the Board of Health on Thursday to discuss the possibility of moving to phase 3.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect changes in case reporting by the Spokane Regional Health District.

RELATED: Spokane Regional Health District: 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases linked to community spread

READ: Health officer declines Spokane County Commissioenrs’ request to begin phase 3 application

RELATED: Path 4Ward: Spokane Co. health officer says pandemic safety measures likely the new normal

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.