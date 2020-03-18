One mask a day for doctors in virus epicenter of Washington

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Some nurses in emergency rooms in Washington state, which has the most coronavirus deaths nationally, are getting one surgical mask each day and must wash them out between patients.

They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for the new coronavairus.

Emergency physician Dr. Stephen Anderson, who works in the Seattle area, says they don’t have enough masks to go around.

They have only a two-day supply. Hospitals across the country are gearing up for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

