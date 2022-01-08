One man dead in shooting at Cedar Springs Estates in North Spokane

by Will Wixey

Spokane Police responded to a call about a fired gunshot at the Cedar Springs Estates off of Nevada and Sharpsburg at around 11:20 a.m.

Sgt. Michael Huffman reported one dead male, and the suspect has been detained and is cooperating with the police. The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are investigating but say major crimes are taking over the investigation. Police have been on the scene for several hours.

Residents did not need to evacuate the complex. No further injuries to others in the area have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.