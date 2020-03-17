One less hassle in your life: the weather -Kris

SPOKANE, Wash. — Of all the things you have to worry about this week, you can take “the weather” off of the list. Expect a dry and quiet week with plenty of sunshine. There’s also a warming trend in the forecast that will take temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week. With clear skies tonight, it will be a chilly start to the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for overnight lows. However, with sunny skies, we will be right back up in the 40s, which is just about average, by the afternoon.

Light snow is possible in far southeastern WA and the southern ID Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies through the mid week and beyond.