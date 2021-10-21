One last sunny, warm fall day before a parade of soggy storm systems – Kris

I have some good advice for you; SAVOUR the warm, sunny fall weather on Thursday. Walk around the neighborhood, admire the fall foliage, crunch through the dry leaves. There are changes coming, and once they start, it will be a while before we’re basking under the blue skies of a pretty autumn day. Expect mostly sunny conditions Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s, which is ten degrees above average. Clouds will start moving in late in the day with a chance of light rain by late tomorrow night.

That will take us into a very wet Friday and a showery weekend. Interestingly, the system bringing the wet weather has been making national headlines, but the “bomb cyclone” will be taking most of it’s windy weather well to our north. Meanwhile, the parade of storm systems will continue every 24 to 36 hours through the seven day forecast. High temperatures will be consistently in the lower to mid 50s, which is right about average, if not just a little below.