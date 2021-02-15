Vehicle moved to shoulder, three lanes open on eastbound I-90 near Freya/Thor interchange

Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A vehicle involved in a crash on eastbound I-90 near the Freya/Thor interchange has been moved to the shoulder, allowing traffic to flow freely in three lanes.

The left lane of the highway remains blocked by emergency response vehicles.

Heads up! Eastbound I-90 just east of the Freya/Thor interchange, the left lane is blocked with a vehicle turned the wrong way. Traffic is backing up in the area. pic.twitter.com/HtfN6a1xPK — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 15, 2021

Drivers are urged to use caution as snow continues to fall across the region. Take it slow and allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

