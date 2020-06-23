Suspect in custody for N. Spokane fatal shooting

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near Monroe and Augusta.

According to police, two men got into a physical fight, which escalated into a shooting. The other man stayed on scene while law enforcement arrived, and is currently in custody and being interviewed by officers.

Monroe Street will be blocked from Maxwell to Indiana while Spokane Police investigate the incident, and people are urged to not pass through on nearby side streets.

This is a developing story.

