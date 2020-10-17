One inside day and one outside day this weekend -Kris

After a windy Friday, the weather on Saturday will be perfect to do a little raking, enjoy the fall foliage, or visit your favorite pumpkin patch. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, relatively light winds and temperatures in the 50s! That might sound cool, but it’s just about average. Sunday will be a better indoor day.

A storm system will bring rain and mountain snow starting late Saturday night. We could even see some snow down to the valley floors around Bonners Ferry and Priest Lake. Showers will continue off and on throughout the day on Sunday, and it will be cool.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Next week will be mostly dry, with an occasional sprinkle or mountain shower. Highs will top out in the 50s through most of the week.