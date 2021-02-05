One injured in shooting near Sullivan Park, three suspects in custody

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police have responded to a shooting near Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, one person has possibly life-threatening injuries. Three people have been taken into custody for investigation, and Major Crimes is also looking into the incident.

This is a developing story.

