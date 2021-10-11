One Heart film festival starts in Spokane this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — The One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival is back this year and will hold its sixth annual festival with events throughout the week.

Julia Keefe, executive director of One Heart’s board and member of the Nez Perce tribe, said the festival is meant to serve the Inland Northwest– especially the Indigenous community.

The festival said it brings together film, music, performance, and visual Native artists to experience the full breadth of creativity in Indigenous arts and culture. They added it is a celebration of Indigenous excellence locally and globally.

At the film festival, the feature film presentation will be “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo’s “Love and Fury.” It is a documentary that follows Native artists for a year as they navigate their careers in the U.S. and abroad.

The festival said the documentary explores the complexities each artist faces regarding their own identity as Native artists. They added it also pushes Native art further into a post-colonial world. There will be a panel discussion on Friday, Oct. 15, with artists featured in the film.

The film will be shown at the Magic Lantern Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the trailer for the documentary here.

Other events that will happen throughout the week during the festival:

The Indigenous Showcase will be at the Washington Cracker Co. Building on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. It will feature performances from Keefe, musician Micah P. Hinson and band D’DAT. You can buy tickets here.

Intertribal poetry slam, featuring local poet, actress and activist Marina Lotus. It will be at 7 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the CMTV Spokane building. It is free and open to the public.

Rarâwaktahu – Electronics That Emit Noise or Music – Performance and lecture by sound artist Warren Realrider. It will be held at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture on Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon. The event is free.

Short films program that will showcase local, regional and national filmmakers on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Magic Lantern. Harjo’s documentary will also be shown at 7:30 p.m.

Music from the documentary will be performed at the Washington Cracker Co. Building on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It is a free event.

The short film program will feature local filmmaker and Shoalwater Bay Tribe member Misty Shipman, who worked on the science fiction movie “Blindfold” earlier this year. She will be showing her film “Waste Land,” which addresses suicide among Native youth.

Keefe said the festival is going to be smaller this year, mainly due to the pandemic. Guests will be required to wear masks when indoors.

You can learn more about the festival here.

