One dead, three injured in rollover crash in Grant County

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

GRANT CO., Wash. — One person died and three others were injured in a three-car rollover crash in Grant County Sunday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, 40-year-old Denis Podgayets was driving east on SR 243 near Mattawa when he crossed the center line and struck another car on its side and a third car head-on, causing it to roll.

The driver of the third car, 54-year-old Veronica Perez died at the scene.

Podgayets and passengers of the other two cars were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Charges against Podgayets are pending.

