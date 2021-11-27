One dead in Spokane Valley shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A house party in Spokane Valley turned deadly Friday morning.

Deputies say shots were fired in a basement near Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Zachary McGlocklin, 30, is accused of shooting a man in his 20s, though it is not clear why.

The man died at the scene and no one else was hurt. McGlocklin is in the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder along with four counts of second-degree assault.

Deputies say people at the party were drinking and using illegal drugs.

The shooting is under investigation.

