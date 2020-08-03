Once Upon A Child helping parents with affordable back-to-school shopping
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At Once Upon A Child, they offer parents a fun and convenient way to buy and sell gently used kids stuff, making saving money on children’s clothes, toys, baby furniture and equipment a lot easier.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s not a lot known about what back-to-school will look like, but they believe it’s more important than ever that parents have an affordable back-to-school shopping option.
The store has recently stocked up on back-to-school clothes and kids face masks with various designs.
You can buy gently used clothes from different brands and save up to 70% off retail prices.
Shop in-store or online and pick up your items curbside.
For more information, visit the Once Upon A Child website.
