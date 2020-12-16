Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon dubbed the ‘Christmas Star’ to light up the sky next week

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSCOW, Idaho — Look at the sky next week and you just may witness a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

Jupiter and Saturn are expected to merge within a tenth of a degree apart as soon as Wednesday next week, marking the Great Conjunction of 2020.

According to NASA, the last time the two planets crossed paths was 400 years ago, not long after Galileo himself discovered Jupiter’s moons and Saturn’s rings.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on the Winter Solstice.

“It should be particularly striking on Dec. 21 if it’s a clear night, but it may be visible for up to a week after that,” said University of Idaho Physics Professor Jason Barnes. “It will be relatively low on the southwestern horizon a half an hour to an hour after sunset. You don’t need to be away from the city lights or binoculars to see this event.”

Barnes says the phenomena has been referred to as the “Christmas Star” because astronomers believe the Star of Bethlehem could have been a conjunction between the two planets.

