On track for a rainy Saturday afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Clouds will continue to build as a moisture-laden storm pushes rain over Western Washington on Friday night and Saturday morning. It will be a wet start to the weekend as a result with improving weather on Sunday.

Saturday morning will start out cloudy with a brisk breeze out of the southwest and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mountain snow will impact travel across the Cascades during this time. Light rain will fall in Central Washington during the morning.

Rain will fill in across Eastern Washington and North Idaho as we approach lunchtime and will last through dinner. Snow levels around 4000 feet will keep things snowy at Lookout Pass and on the ski slopes while its wet and rainy further down. Temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 40s as a result of the clouds and rain.

Skies will clear out Saturday night with temperature sinking to the low 30s on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and high clouds. Temperatures will again end up in the upper 40s. More snow will fall in the morning on the Cascades passes and could lead to more slow travel there.

Next week starts off cloudy with mountain snow showers but will become sunny and quite warm later on. Widespread 60s and a few 70s readings are likely with strong high pressure settling in between Tuesday and Friday.