On the heels of breezy conditions Thursday evening, a slight chance for overnight showers! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mostly cloudy for our Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper-70’s. Breezy southwest winds will persist for the evening with gusts up to 30 MPH. A slight chance for showers follows this in the overnight hours as our temps fall back into the lower-50’s. Even if this does pan out, it will be between 12 and 4 AM, and less than a .10″ of rainfall so, we probably won’t even notice it. Partly sunny for our Friday with highs in the lower-70’s and a nice warm-up for this weekend with sunny skies. Only a few more summer weekends left- get out and enjoy it! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Winds

Rain chances best favor Northern Washington & Northern Idaho Panhandle

The above average temps conveniently hit this weekend!