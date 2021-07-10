On-ramps closing on I-90 due to paving project

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you use I-90 through Spokane, you might need to plan for some additional driving time this coming week. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing some on-ramps for construction.

The on-ramps will be temporarily closed during overnight hours as part of a paving project.

Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., July 11 through 16, various ramps within the project will be intermittently affected in both directions of I-90 between the Hamilton St. interchange and the Sprague Ave. interchange, depending on where grinding and paving operations are occurring.

On-ramps being impacted by these closures include the east and westbound Altamont St. ramps, the westbound Freya St. on-ramp, and the eastbound Hamilton St. on-ramp.

During these closures, drivers will need to use alternate routes to access the interstate.

You can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.