Olympian cross-country skier from Winthrop follows in mother’s footsteps

SPOKANE, Wash. — When you were a kid, someone probably asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up. A girl from Winthrop decided what she wanted to be at a young age: a skier.

Novie McCabe grew up around cross-country skiing. For her, it was a natural fit.

“I think it’s always been my dream to kinda be able to make a career out of it,” Novie said.

Novie skied with friends in a tight-knit community. She also practiced with someone pretty good at the sport.

“I remember hearing stories of her Olympic experience when I was younger and trying on her clothes and stuff,” Novie said.

Her mom, Laura McCabe, went to the Olympics in 1994 and 1998 for cross-country skiing. She says Novie knew at a young age she wanted to do the same.

In third grade, Novie wrote a letter to her future self graduating high school. She said, “I love skiing and I hope I am in the Olympics.”

“In 7th grade, I just remember that day. She’s like ok, let’s stop this baby stuff. Let’s get on with the training plan, mom,” Laura said.

“The Olympics were always like, even when I didn’t really know what that meant or entailed I was like ‘Oh, Olympics. Like, I want to do that,” Novie said.

She started racing competitively at 14-years-old. She traveled the world racing against some of the best in the sport. The Olympics were always in the back of her mind.

Six years later, the 20-year-old from Winthrop is at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, following in her mother’s kick and glide.

“It was kinda stressful, it was exciting and I was stoked to go,” Novie explained. “She’s [mom] been a big part of the whole journey, so it’s been really cool.”

Novie and Laura tried to talk as often as possible with the 14-hour time difference. Laura gave her some motherly advice.

“Just be confident and know that it’s a gift to be here, it is a gift to be here and you get this day,” Laura said.

Novie made her debut last weekend, racing in the 10k classic.

“My goal was to be Top 25. I crossed the finish line and I thought it was — I didn’t do that well,” she said.

To her surprise, she placed 24th. Another surprise — Novie was chosen to be in the women’s relay two days later, though she was a little apprehensive.

“I think there’s a lot of expectation when it comes to the U.S. Girls relay just because they’ve done so well in the past. They always ski so well,” she explained.

They did do well. The team placed sixth out of 18 teams. It’s a race and an experience Novie is happy to be apart of.

“I’m really proud to be here too, it’s been good,” she said.

Novie is now spending her down time resting and reflecting on her time at the Olympics. She achieved what she hoped for in third grade.

“She wants this path and so this is the beginning of a higher level of this path for her,” Laura said.

The 20-year-old may not have a lot of time to rest in the next few days. She recently found out that she might compete in the 30k this weekend. After the Olympics, Novie says she’s heading back to the United States for another race.

