Oldtown murder suspect taken into custody

by Erin Robinson

OLDTOWN, Idaho — The suspect in an Oldtown murder has been taken into custody.

Eric Benzo, 46, is accused of shooting and killing Donald Bush near Silver Birch Lane and Solar Rd on Tuesday morning.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said the two men were in a relationship with the same woman.

It is not clear where Benzo was arrested, but anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 208-265-5525.

