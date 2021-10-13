Oldtown man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend’s other boyfriend

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Bonner County Sheriff's Office

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a fatal shooting in Oldtown Tuesday morning.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office believes Eric Loren Benzo, 46, shot and killed Donald Bush near Silver Birch Lane and Solar Rd. Bush later died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Bezno and Bush had been in a relationship with the same woman.

A warrant was issued for Benzo for first-degree murder on Tuesday.

He is reportedly driving a dark-colored or bronze Dodge truck and is known to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.

