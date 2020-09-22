Old World Christmas Factory Outlet will not open for 2020 holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 has taken some holiday cheer from Spokane this year!

According to a Facebook post, the Old World Christmas Factory Outlet will be closed this holiday season. The outlet was supposed to be open mid October through Christmas, but COVID-19 concerns have closed its doors.

“The health and well-being of our customers and the Old World Christmas elves is our top priority,” the post read. “We will greatly miss seeing all of you. Opening our outlet is something we look forward to every year. We appreciate each and every one of you, and hope you have a blessed, safe Holiday Season!”

The outlet closed the annual Christmas in July store as well.

