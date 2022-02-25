Old Hillyard library could be home to MultiCare’s new behavioral health clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. – The old Hillyard library could soon be home to MultiCare’s new behavioral health clinic.

MultiCare Inland Northwest is working with the Northeast Community Center to find ways to bridge the gap and provide easier access to mental health needs.

The combination of the pandemic and staffing shortages means some people are waiting months to get mental health care. MultiCare says its appointments are booked a few months out.

The healthcare provider says building a new clinic in the Hillyard area will bring more resources to people in a big time of need.

Getting the clinic up and running will take $1.85 million, but $600,000 is already available.

The Spokane City Council will discuss a resolution on Monday to commit an additional $500,000 to help MultiCare and the NECC in redeveloping the old library.

MultiCare expects the clinic to open in April 2023 and plans to have 30 clinicians help serve the area.

