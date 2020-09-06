Ol’ Crimson goes virtual: Former Coug Tony Thompson carries out College Gameday tradition while eating popcorn

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

PULLMAN, Wash. — The coronavirus pandemic is preventing the Washington State Cougar football team from playing, but Ol’ Crimson still showed up on ESPN’s College Gameday this morning.

Former Cougar tight end and current WSU staff memeber in the Business Management department Tony Thompson did the honors virtually, extending Ol’ Crimson’s streak to 243 consecutive appearances on the show.

Learn more about how Thompson was asked here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.