‘Okay, this is when I should panic’; Woman living near Andrus Fire prepared for the worst

CHENEY, Wash. — Firefighters continue to work around the clock to make sure homes and property don’t go up in flames near Cheney. The Andrus Fire started around 11 a.m. Monday, prompting evacuations shortly after.

People still have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice as evacuations are still in place for several hundred people.

Right now, about 24 homes are still under Level 3 evacuations — which means “leave now.” Many more are under levels 1 and 2.

The fire grew to 300 acres—or .46 square miles—Monday night and hasn’t grown since.

Washington State Patrol say the goal is to have some containment lines laid down Tuesday night so the fire doesn’t spread. Some people used the Red Cross emergency shelter, but did not stay overnight.

One person living near the fire told 4 News Now she’s always been worried about wildfires — and that fear hit real close to home yesterday.

“I was definitely over-panicking years before,” said Abby Murphy. “Now, I’m like ‘Okay, this is when I should panic,’ because it’s a lot scarier when it’s that close to your house, when you have friends calling and making sure you’re okay, and that kind of thing”

Murphy told 4 News Now they came back last night, hearing their evacuation got downgraded to Level 2.

Their cars are still packed and ready to go if they need to leave at a moment’s notice.

Depending on how far along firefighters get in containing the fire tonight, they will be re-evaluating those evacuation orders.

