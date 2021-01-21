Okanogan County Vaccination Sites

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Three Rivers Hospital: Complete the registration link, and someone will reach out within the next business day to schedule.

507 Hospital Way

Brewster, WA 98812

covid@trhospital.net

North Valley Hospital: Complete the form on the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.

203 South Western

Tonasket, WA 98855

(509) 486-3191

johnmcreynolds@nvhospital.org

Tonasket Family Health Centers: Complete the form on the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.

106 South Whitcomb Avenue

TONASKET, WA 98855

(509) 486-3191

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.