Okanogan County Vaccination Sites
Three Rivers Hospital: Complete the registration link, and someone will reach out within the next business day to schedule.
507 Hospital Way
Brewster, WA 98812
North Valley Hospital: Complete the form on the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.
203 South Western
Tonasket, WA 98855
(509) 486-3191
Tonasket Family Health Centers: Complete the form on the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.
106 South Whitcomb Avenue
TONASKET, WA 98855
(509) 486-3191
