Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in Chesaw double-murder

by Will Wixey

Credit: Okanogan County Sheriff's Office

CHESAW, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who ran from a couple’s home in Chesaw after they were murdered.

The OCSO has issued nationwide extraction of 25-year-old Dylan Jay Harrington. He is 5’9″, 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and is from Chesaw.

The OCSO made an arrest warrant for Harrington with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body.

Law enforcement could not locate Harrington after conducting a search of the area. The OSCO is continuing to look for him and say he may still be armed.

If you see Harrington or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the OCSO at (509)422-7232, option 4 immediately.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man seen running from Okanogan property where couple was found dead

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.