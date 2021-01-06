Okanogan Co. Sheriff: Inmates escaped through air ducts, had outside help

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Two inmates who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail did so by crawling into the air ducts and accessing the roof.

Sheriff Tony Hawley said 28-year-old Kristopher L. Whittman and 53-year-old Christian E. White also had help from the outside. An investigation found they were picked up and driven away after they climbed down from the roof.

The two men remain at large and anyone who sees them is asked to call police.

Whittman is described as 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, reckless driving and malicious mischief. The Sheriff said he attempted to escape from the jail last week.

White is 5’7″ tall, 165 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. He was in custody for attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run and malicious mischief.

