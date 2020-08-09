Okanogan Co. Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing through August

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Okanogan County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing countywide throughout the month of August.

The service will begin August 13.

Personnel from the National Guard have been called in to facilitate testing and reduce the burden on local hospitals and health care centers.

There will be one testing location per day, six days a week on a rotating schedule—the details have not been finalized yet, but sites will include:

North County ; Oroville/Tonasket

; Oroville/Tonasket Methow Valley ; Winthrop/Twisp

; Winthrop/Twisp South County ; Brewster

; Brewster Central County ; Omak

; Omak Colville Reservation ; Nespelem

; Nespelem Southeast County; Coulee Dam

Public Health says testing will be free, voluntary, confidential and available to all residents.