Okanogan Co. government hit with cyber attack, working to restore systems

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — The Okanogan County government is dealing with a computer cyber attack that has impacted its phone system and emails.

The attack is also affecting Okanogan County Public Health, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

A specialized team is working with the county to revive the system. In the meantime, offices will be open for limited services and the county will provide daily updates at 5 p.m. through the Okanogan County Alerts. You can download them by CLICKING HERE.

There is no estimated time for restoration, the sheriff’s office said.

You can call the County Call center at 509-422-2420 (or 2422) for any questions. The sheriff’s office says 911 has not been impacted for those in need of emergency services.

1/18/2021

