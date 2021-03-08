Okanogan Co. deputies looking for elderly man last seen Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Okanogan County deputies are looking for an elderly man who was last seen Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 84-year-old Dewade Creveling went missing from his home, located near near Eighth and Monroe in Okanogan. Creveling’s daughter called the Sheriff’s Office and said he didn’t tell her he was leaving.

Creveling’s car and keys are missing from his home, suggesting he drove off somewhere. Deputies note that Creveling is known to pick up hitchhikers.

Creveling is described as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and white/gray hair. Creveling also wears glasses, but deputies do not know what other clothes he might be wearing. His car is described as a white 2016 Chevy Silverado, with Washington license plate #C93406H.

Anyone with information on Creveling’s whereabouts is urged to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7232.

