OHF plans to open Racial Reconciliation Center in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in our community have protested in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement for several weeks now. One local organization is hoping to be part of the change by building Spokane’s first Racial Reconciliation Center.

No one ever said raising six boys would be easy.

Raising six boys who are also bi-racial has proved to be an even bigger task.

“For me as their dad, I really need to teach them to not make excuses and really focus on what’s important,” said Tommy Williams, Co-Founder of Operation Healthy Family.

That’s why Williams and his wife Paula decided to start Operation Healthy Family back in 2010. The organization focuses on serving those experiencing poverty, with an emphasis on people of color.

“Especially for the youth who are very marginalized and don’t see anyone that looks like them, who may feel that they don’t have a good outlet,” said Williams.

They provide several programs ranging from youth basketball, even dental services for those in need. However, Williams says there’s one piece that’s still missing.

“Now our programs are getting to a place where we really need to have our own facility,” said Williams.

2020 was always the goal. Williams never really understood why until now.

“Right now the world is finally starting to see that it wasn’t as straightforward as they thought it was,” Williams said.

The community is also taking notice. Just last week, the Fairmount Memorial Association donated $5,000 to help build the Racial Reconciliation Center.

“What we did is just focus on our passion,” said Williams.

To learn more about the cause, visit the Operation Health Family website, or give them a call at (509) 720-4645.

