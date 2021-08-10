Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

by Associated Press

Oregon State University

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

Idaho Fish and Game officials captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho.

In all, more than 600 sockeye salmon reached Lower Granite Dam this year. More than 400 passed the dam to attempt the final leg of the journey to central Idaho unaided — a 45-day trip on average. About 100 are expected to survive. Two have arrived so far, the first on Saturday.

“I’ve been really pleased with the success that we’ve seen through trap and haul,” said John Powell, a fisheries research biologist with Fish and Game. “It’s really amazing that we also have fish that are able to make it all the way back (to central Idaho) given the temperature and flow conditions that they experienced this year.”

Water temperatures in some areas have surpassed 75 degrees (24 Celsius), lethal for salmon. Fish arriving in central Idaho will also be taken to the Eagle Fish Hatchery to join the 201 trapped at the dam. Some will be spawned at the hatchery and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Combined with fish raised at hatcheries, more than 1,000 adult sockeye salmon are expected to be released into the lakes next month. An estimated 150,000 sockeye at one time returned annually to the lakes near the town of Stanley. Redfish Lake was named for the abundant red-colored salmon that spawned there. Federal officials say the run declined starting in the early 1900s because of overfishing, irrigation diversions, dams and poisoning, Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991 when they teetered on the brink of extinction. An elaborate hatchery program was started that decade to save the species. The program includes genetic testing to determine the best parent pairings and raising brood stock that never enter the wild to produce future generations. Powell said the program has retained 95% of the genetic diversity of the population that evolved to survive the 1,800-mile (2,900-kilometer) roundtrip to the ocean and back. But fish returning from the wild are needed to sustain the program. It’s only the second time wildlife officials have trapped and trucked sockeye salmon at Lower Granite Dam. The first time was in 2015, when warm water wiped out most of that year’s run in the entire Columbia Basin. Only 91 adult sockeye made it to Idaho, with many of those trapped at the dam after the magnitude of the unfolding disaster became apparent.

