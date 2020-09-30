Officers who shot, killed suspect at Bell Motel in Airway Heights identified

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police has identified the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect at the Bell Motel in Airway Heights last week.

The officers were identified as Corporal Shane Oien and Sergeant Zachary Dahle.

They were investigating 43-year-old Erik Mahoney, wanted for two separate domestic violence incidents. Police say Mahoney was wanted for firing a round into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Monday, and then returned Wednesday where he pistol-whipped her.

When SPD’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team and Special Investigative Unit tracked him down to the Bell Motel, police say he walked out of an RV and exchanged words with two officers who then shot him. He was taken to an area hospital, but died hours later from the injuries.

